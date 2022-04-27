(WSYR-TV) — Central New York golfers can “grip it and rip it” starting this Sunday.

May 1, the City of Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth Programs will open their two par-3, nine-hole golf courses.

Burnet Park will open Sunday, May 1, while Sunnycrest Park will open two weeks later on Sunday, May 15. Golf leagues, clinics, and tournaments will begin at the end of May.

Season membership passes for 2022 are available for purchase online. Season membership passes entitles members to unlimited green fees at both courses, depending on course availability. Fees for season membership passes are:

Adults (18-54) – $100

Juniors (6-17) – $40.

Seniors (55+) – $40

Non-city residents will be charged an additional $25 surcharge. Season memberships entitle members to unlimited green fees.

Footgolf, which is like regular golf but you kick a soccer ball down the course and into a hole, at Sunnycrest Golf Course will begin June 15. Footgolf hours are 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For questions regarding the City of Syracuse’s golf courses, leagues, or programming contact Joe Burns.