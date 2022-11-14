SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The hit classic rock band Foreigner will be coming to St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater on September 2 for their Farewell Tour.

Foreigner is set to begin their Farewell Tour on July 6, 2023, and is set to make three stops in throughout Upstate NY.

The band will be performing at the following locations:

Darien Lake Amphitheater on July 28

Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs on August 1

St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse on September 2

Tickets will go on sale on November 18 at Livenation.com.

Foreigner will be joined by Loverboy, one of the 80s biggest hit-makers. Loverboy will be the opening act.

“Many years ago, I wrote a song called ‘Feels Like The First Time’ and today we are launching one last worldwide tour. We will be presenting a show that I know will have the same enthusiasm as our very first appearances. The tour will start this summer in America and we hope to get to every place that we have played over the last several years. While I’m sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere.” Leader and founder of Foreigner, Mick Jones

“The time has come. We have more or less lived our lives on the road for almost eighteen years. We have always strived to give you our best and we intend to finish this the same way. Foreigner has a brilliant and increasingly demanding catalogue of songs to sing and I refuse to give them less than they deserve. So, we’re going to finish strong. I want to make it very clear how grateful and appreciative we are to our audiences all over the world who have supported this band. I’m sure there may be occasions when we’ll do some special appearances, but I think the time is coming for us to live off the road. Thank you all so much!” Foreigner lead singer Kelly Hansen

The band is known for their timeless hits like “Juke Box Hero” and “I Want To Know What Love Is”.

FOREIGNER still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success. Streams of Foreigner’s hits are approaching 15 million per week.

