Former Assemblyman Bill Magee passes away at the age of 84

(WUTR/WSYR-TV) — William Magee, who served in the New York State Assembly for nearly three decades, died on Christmas Eve at the age of 84. Magee represented the 111th and the 121st Assembly Districts in his 28 years in the state legislature.

A professional auctioneer in his private life, Magee held elected office positions in the Madison County Legislature and as Supervisor for the Town of Nelson before being elected to the Assembly in 1990.

He lost his re-election bid in 2018 to current Assemblyman John Salka by less than 500 votes.

Magee was a graduate of Cornell University where he earned a degree in Agricultural Economics. He had chaired the Assembly’s Agricultural Committee.

United States Senator Chuck Schumer responded to the news of Magee’s passing Saturday by saying, “I can hardly think of anyone that represented rural New York and the agriculture community better than Bill Magee. I spent a lot time working with Bill on issues facing New York’s farming industry, learning invaluable lessons from him along the way. Bill truly understood the needs of New York’s farmers and all his constituents and worked diligently in Albany to help them. He will be missed by all who knew him.”