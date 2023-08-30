SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Doctor Jang Boo Chi, who was previously a physician in Auburn, was fined $135,000 by the Department of Justice for overprescribing opioids to patients.

Chi surrendered his medical license in November 2022 after he was charged by the state Board for Professional Medical Conduct for overprescribing opioids and other controlled substances in dangerous combinations.

Patients were also allowed to dictate their prescriptions, rather than Chi using his medical judgment. He also prescribed opioids, benzodiazepines and carisoprodol in a dangerous combination known as the “Holy Trinity,” while also ignoring red flags that the drugs he was prescribing were being illicitly used.

Cases of Chi’s overprescribing include:

Chi prescribed Hydrocodone-Acetaminophen, Diazepam (also known as “Valium”), and Carisoprodol (a muscle relaxant known as “Soma”) to Patient #1, even though drug screens showed the patient was not taking the prescribed medications while using MDMA (also known as “Molly” or “Ecstasy”), cocaine, and unprescribed Oxycodone. Patient #1 eventually died of acute intoxication by the combined effects of controlled substances- both prescribed and unprescribed.

Chi prescribed Adderall for Patient #2 to treat Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), but the medical records lacked a sufficient basis to establish an ADHD diagnosis. At various times, Chi encouraged Patient #2 to decrease their use of Adderall and to not take it with certain other medications. However, when they did not, he continued prescribing it.

In Patient #3’s case, Chi prescribed Fentanyl patches, Oxycodone, Percocet, Lorazepam, Lyrica, and Zolpidem, among several other controlled substances. During a hospitalization in 2018, another doctor noted Patient #3 “has a problem with polypharmacy” as they were on more than 20 different medications and supplements. Chi noted Patient #3’s medications were “heavy,” and that “…I felt too [they] take much medication…” Chi did not further reduce the patient’s medications until September 2021, after the DEA questioned his prescribing practices.

Chi has surrendered his DEA registration and agreed not to seek a renewal for at least 15 years.