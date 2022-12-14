SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baldwinsville Schools Superintendent Jason Thomson, who was suspended after being arrested for drunk driving, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in court Wednesday: driving while ability impaired.

After the arrest in October, the Baldwinsville School Board voted to put Thomson on paid administrative leave

Before his arrest, Thomson was recorded crowd surfing at a high school football game.

Thomson had first entered a not-guilty plea in October.

Thomson’s attorney says his license has been suspended for an additional 90 days.