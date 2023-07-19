CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — School will be back in session this fall on the former Cazenovia College campus. New York State Police will be breathing new life into the campus and the community it’s called home for two centuries.

Starting August 1, the former Cazenovia College campus will no longer look like a ghost town.

“State Police will be leasing the bulk of the campus for the next two years for an auxiliary training program,” said David Bergh, president of Cazenovia College.

The campus will still remain on the market, all while troopers utilize buildings within the main quad and its athletic complex. A decision some neighbors don’t agree with.

“It’s really difficult for me to sort of reconcile the sort of quaintness of this town as I’ve come to know it with sort of like police training,” said Nathan LeMesurier, a resident of Cazenovia.

LeMesurier and his wife moved to Cazenovia from Seattle, Washington back in 2017, and have grown to love the college.

“I am not a huge fan of the idea that we’re sort of training people across the street from me to basically often do some things that don’t feel all that great,” said LeMesurier.

Some neighbors say they would feel more comfortable with the campus being turned into apartments, or even another college, rather than a training facility for state police.

Others don’t seem to mind.

“I suppose better than leaving it sitting there empty,” said Richard Beer.

The college president adds there are other benefits.

“Having the troopers here means we won’t have the campus vacant for a period of time while the campus is for sale, while the community explores future uses of it. It means that we’ll have an employer here in the community,” said Bergh.

Employing a number of current and former college employees on campus, 20 to 30 positions will be filled in maintenance, buildings and grounds and the dining hall. A separate management company will be contracted to hire the employees for these services.

More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The first class for State Police training is slated to begin in mid-October.

