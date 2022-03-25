SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Onondaga County court Friday, former North Syracuse Central School District teacher James Ball was sentenced to 2-6 years in state prison.

Ball fired four times at 40-year-old Christopher Ross on July 4, 2017 after an argument and pleaded guilty to manslaughter in December 2021.

The defense wanted five years probation, while the prosecution wanted 3-9 years. When James Ball responded to the sentencing, he was choking back tears. He was joined by his wife and two daughters.

Check back to NewsChannel 9 for updates.