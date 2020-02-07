Former Cicero Town Supervisor Mark Venesky to run for NYS Assembly seat

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former two-term Cicero Town Supervisor Mark Venesky will officially announce his candidacy for the 127th New York State Assembly District on Tuesday, February 11.

According to Venesky’s campaign, Venesky recently received endorsement from the Onondaga County Conservative Party, and will seek the Onondaga County Republican Party endorsement at their committee meeting on Friday.

“We need leaders with new ideas and the proven experience to effect change on behalf of everyone. The current one-party system in Albany has deepened the political divide between upstate and downstate concerns and we need to seek balance between the executive and legislative branches of our state government,” Mark Venesky

Venesky served 2 full terms as the Cicero Town Supervisor and 2 years as a Cicero Town Board Councilor. Venesky’s campaign team reports that the Town of Cicero experienced an unprecedented 4-year period of economic growth under Venesky’s leadership.

Venesky plans to announce his candidacy Tuesday, February 11 at 11:30 a.m. under the historic clock tower at the Center Court area of Drivers Village in Cicero, N.Y.

The 127th assembly seat is currently held by Democrat Al Stirpe.

