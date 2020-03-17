Closings
There are currently 109 active closings. Click for more details.

Former CNY Representative Richard Hanna dead at 69

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Richard Hanna discusses the upcoming election

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Congressman Richard Hanna has died of cancer at the age of 69.

Hanna represented the 24th Congressional District from 2011 to 2013 before redistricting had him representing the 22nd district from 2013 to 2017.

It was back in February of 2011 that Hanna underwent successful heart surgery.

Former Representative Claudia Tenney, who used to represent New York’s 22nd district, released the following statement:

I am saddened to hear of Richard’s passing. Richard was a successful businessman and true public servant who endeavored to always give back to our community. My prayers are with Kim and the entire Hanna family tonight.

Claudia Tenney

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected