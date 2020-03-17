Former CNY Representative Richard Hanna dead at 69

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Congressman Richard Hanna has died of cancer at the age of 69.

Hanna represented the 24th Congressional District from 2011 to 2013 before redistricting had him representing the 22nd district from 2013 to 2017.

It was back in February of 2011 that Hanna underwent successful heart surgery.

Former Representative Claudia Tenney, who used to represent New York’s 22nd district, released the following statement:

I am saddened to hear of Richard’s passing. Richard was a successful businessman and true public servant who endeavored to always give back to our community. My prayers are with Kim and the entire Hanna family tonight. Claudia Tenney

