Former Congressman Amory Houghton Jr. dead at 93

Corning, N.Y. (WETM) — Amory Houghton, Jr. has died peacefully of natural causes on March 4th at his home in Corning. He was 93.

Houghton led Corning Glass Works for nearly 20 years and later served nine terms as a member of Congress.

He is the only former chief executive of a Fortune 500 Company ever elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Houghton was a co-founder and chairman of The Republican Main Street Partnership, an organization dedicated to supporting members of his party who spoke with a more moderate voice.

Together with his great friend and congressional classmate, John L. Lewis, he served as co-chairman of the Faith and Politics Institute.

He is survived by his brother Jamie of Boston Massachusetts; his children: Amory III of South Salem, New York; Robert of Acton, Massachusetts; Sarah of Fairfield, Connecticut; Quincy of New York, New York; nine grandchildren and one great-grandson.

In 1950, he married the former Ruth West of New York, New Yrok. In 1989, he was remarried to Priscilla Dewey of Cohasset, Massachusetts, who died in 2012.

A memorial service will be held in Corning and announced at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests individuals contribute to Christ Episcopal Church, which is located 33 East First Street, Corning, N.Y. 14830.

If you are moved to send written condolences, please address them to:

The Office of the Hon. Amory Houghton, Jr.

80 East Market Street, Suite 201

Corning, N.Y. 14830