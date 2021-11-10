Former DA investigator who admitted to driving drunk and killing Syracuse teenager released from state prison

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The former Onondaga County District Attorney’s investigator who admitted to driving drunk and killing an 18-year-old in March of 2017 has been released from state prison.

According to the State Department of Corrections, 42-year-old Peter Rauch completed four years of his possible sentence of two-to-six years.

Rauch was sent to prison after admittedly running over 18-year-old Seth Collier on North Salina Street.

Collier was walking home from work when he crossed into the path of Rauch, who was drunk twice the legal limit after consuming at least 16 alcoholic drinks with two friends at three different bars. In 2018, NewsChannel 9 was the first to obtain the bar surveillance video used in the case.

Rauch agreed to charges of vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

Rauch’s first attempt at parole was denied in 2019. At the time, Rauch sent a written apology to the Collier family.