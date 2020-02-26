Former doctor accused of killing wife in DeWitt home has murder trial pushed back

(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 has learned that Robert Neulander, a former doctor, has had his murder trial pushed back to the fall.

Judge Thomas Miller’s Office confirmed that the trial is now slated to begin on October 13. It was originally set to start on June 1.

Neulander was convicted in 2015 of killing his wife, Leslie, in their DeWitt home.

That verdict was overturned in June of 2018 based on juror misconduct.

