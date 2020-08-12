Former DOT property in Ithaca going up for auction

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A former Department of Transportation property in Ithaca will be heading to the auction block on Tuesday, September 15.

The property is on state-owned land located at 683 Third Street in Ithaca, on Cayuga Lake Inlet. The new DOT facility will be built on 15-acres next to the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport.

The sale of this waterfront property goes along with a recent $34.8 million expansion and modernization of the airport.

“We have made strategic investments in expanding, modernizing and even building new airports throughout New York, and the transformation of the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport into a modern facility has created a 21st century gateway to the Southern Tier that will facilitate economic growth for Tompkins County and the entire region,” Governor Cuomo said. “This next step in our revitalization efforts will enable the development of prime waterfront real estate while providing the Department of Transportation with a more practical home near the airport.”

State Office of General Services Commissioner RoAnn Destito said, “Governor Cuomo is a strong proponent of regional economic growth and the sale of this waterfront property in such a prime location near to so many of the region’s prominent educational institutions and recreational activities, is a new opportunity to continue to keep the Southern Tier soaring. OGS is pleased to help DOT bring this property to market, and we are looking forward to a successful auction that will benefit this community far into the future.”

State Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Part of the Department of Transportation’s mission is to partner with and support the economic vitality and sustainable growth of local communities, and this was exemplified by the project we completed last year to transform Ithaca Tompkins International Airport into a modern day transportation destination. In addition, our former maintenance facility along the Cayuga Inlet, located just minutes away from many of the region’s most popular attractions, represents an exciting opportunity to build on the City of Ithaca’s already sizable economic prowess and vibrancy. The DOT is proud to offer this property in the hope that it will fuel Ithaca’s continued prosperity for generations to come.”

For details about the auction, visit ogs.ny.gov/nysstore.