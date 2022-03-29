MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The community is mourning the loss of 15-year-old, Jay Lu, a sophomore at Fayetteville-Manlius high school who died by suicide over the weekend. His family is asking we share his story in hopes of helping others.

Lu’s death is impacting many currently in the F-M district as well as former students, including Emily Shiroff, a 2019 alumna who had her own struggles with mental health while she was a student.

On the outside, Shiroff seemed like your typical Fayetteville-Manlius high school student who excelled academically and in her extracurricular activities. But little did everyone know, she felt broken on the inside.

I think my time at F-M was defined by a lot of academic pressure. I put a lot of it on myself, but there’s also a lot of it in the school as well and that certainly didn’t help the mental health issues I had already had. Emily Shiroff, Fayetteville-Manlius ’19 Alumna

Emily attempted suicide when she was 15-years-old, so the recent death of sophomore, Jay Lu, is a tough reminder of her student experience at F-M.

“I didn’t want to put my problems on anybody else, so I just kept them all to myself and it eventually weighed me down to the point where I did end up having those thoughts, and unfortunately, acted upon them.” Emily Shiroff, Fayetteville-Manlius ’19 Alumna

Shiroff wants the focus to remain on Lu and making sure he isn’t forgotten. However, she said now is the time to ask the district if there are enough mental health resources for current students who may be struggling.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9 on Monday, Superintendent Dr. Craig Tice, believes the district has made progress with mental health services and students do have options.

“With our trained professionals, I think we provide strong services for the students that are individuals that the students know,” Dr. Tice explained.

Each school building has at least one school counselor, psychologist, school information resource officer an family school liaison to provide support for students and even their families.

However, some in the F-M community, including Shiroff, are asking why the district didn’t accept all of Onondaga County’s offer in providing more mental health services for free back in the fall.

Dr. Tice said the reason is because some of what the county offered, the district already had in place with an off-site mental health counselor in Fayetteville.

I think there’s something to be said for what the county offered, but because we were partnering Dr. Carmen who’s already in town here, we were already saving out families that travel time. Dr. Craig Tice, Superintendent, Fayetteville-Manlius Schools

“I’m glad they accepted part of it, but he should’ve accepted the whole thing,” Shiroff said. “There’s really not an excuse for not accepting all of it. If students have somebody they can go to that is trained to help them and that they don’t feel like they’re burdening with their problems like they would a loved one, I think it can make a world of difference and it certainly can’t hurt.”

The district hopes to offer tele-mental health services for students in the future. Dr. Tice said they’re working with legal counsel, but no concrete plans have been established yet.

As of Tuesday, more than 3,100 community members signed this petition, calling on the F-M district to take action and provide more outlets for students, specifically a licensed mental health professional on school property.

In the wake of Jay Lu’s death, counselors have been made available all week for any student or staff member who needs to talk to someone.

If you or anyone you know is in need of support, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255. More resources can be found below.