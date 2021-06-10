Mom opens local candle shop ‘Bug, Bear & Bean’

EASTWOOD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One CNY native has transitioned from being a first responder to candlemaker to pursue her dream and support her family. When Nikki Eiffe opened her candle shop, she even named it after pet names she has for her three kids.

After selling online and outgrowing her home business, she opened a storefront, “Bug, Bear & Bean” candles.

The candles she sells are unique as well. Before her business’ inception, she switched over to buying soy candles for her family for health reasons, and from there decided there she had to find a solution to create soy candles that smell just as strong as paraffin wax candles without all the toxins.

She began trying different pouring techniques, and once she found the right one, picked out the very best ingredients to maximize fragrance while providing a soy alternative to her customers.

“I use all clean fragrance oils that are clean fragrances that are phthalate-free, so they don’t release any toxins when they’re burning,” Eiffe said.

To explore her products and learn more about Bug, Bear & Bean candles, visit her website at BugBear&Bean.com