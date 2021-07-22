Former flight attendant will push cart from Boston to NYC to honor 9/11 victims

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Paulie Veneto is planning on pushing a beverage cart from Logan International Airport in Boston all the way to ground zero in New York City to honor crew members who lost their lives aboard the hijacked planes on September 11, 2001.

Veneto worked alongside many of those victims for years as a flight attendant in Boston, later battling an opiod addiction himself as a way to cope with the loss. Now, he’s honoring their memories 20 years later.

Veneto’s journey will begin on August 21. He says when he enters New York City on September 11, he’ll have been six years sober.

Along the way, he’s raising money for the victims’ families and those struggling with addiction.