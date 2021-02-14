Former Fugitive of the Week now in police custody

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse teen wanted for murder is no longer on the run. State Police took Jariel Pinet, 19, into custody friday night during a traffic stop.

NewsChannel 9 put you on the lookout for Pinet last week, when Syracuse Police named him the Fugitive of the Week.

Pinet has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and a weapons charge