FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Through the help of West Virginia State Police, Fulton Police arrested a former Fulton man on charges of rape on Wednesday, Nov. 8, after an investigation revealed he allegedly raped a family member for years, resulting in the birth of a child.

The suspect, 50-year-old Rickie Lee Scruton, was arrested in prison in West Virginia as he is serving a sentence for similar crimes against the same victim.

The investigation in New York started in February 2022, when the Fulton Police Department was notified by the West Virginia State Police of a possible rape that occurred in Fulton in 2017.

While Scruton was still in jail, Fulton Police continued their investigation with the assistance of the West Virginia State Police. Evidence was collected from the suspect and victim, and further interviews were conducted.

According to Fulton Police, their investigation revealed that Scruton had forcibly raped the victim over many years when he lived in the City of Fulton, resulting in the birth of a child.

In February 2023, Fulton Police’s case was presented to the Grand Jury in Oswego County, and an indictment warrant was issued by Oswego County Court.

Fulton Police made arrangements during this fall to take custody of Scruton from the jail where he’s currently serving a sentence in West Virginia so the case against him can proceed in New York State.

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, members of the Fulton Police Department and Oswego County District Attorney’s Office traveled to the West Virginia prison to take Scruton into custody.

Scruton was then transported back to the Fulton Police Department, where he was processed and later taken to the Oswego County Jail for arraignment on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Scruton was charged with the following:

1 count of Rape in the First Degree – Class B Felony

1 count of Incest in the First Degree – Class B Felony

1 count of Attempted Criminal Sex Act in the First Degree – Class C Felony

1 count of Rape in the 3rd Degree – Class E Felony

1 count of Criminal Sex Act in the Third Degree – Class E Felony

1 count of Incest in the Third Degree – Class E Felony

Scruton is currently being held at the Oswego County Jail, where he will remain during this case in New York State.

The Fulton Police Department was assisted by the following law enforcement persons and agencies:

Trooper Ethan Taylor of the West Virginia State Police

Nigel Jeffries of the Calhoun County

WV Prosecutor’s Office

Detective Ana Pile of the Kanawha County

WV Sheriff’s Office

Senior Assistant District Attorney Courtney Venditte of the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office

Anyone who may have information regarding this case is asked to contact Fulton Police Department Sergeant Lucas Hollenbeck at 315-592-3426.