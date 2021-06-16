Former ITT tech students granted loan forgiveness after struggling to find work after graduating

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former ITT Technical Institute students are getting some school debt erased after the U.S. Education Department has approved 18,000 loan forgiveness claims. 

Many students say it was harder to find jobs when listing ITT Tech on resumes. The feds believe the school made exaggerated claims of graduates’ success. The school used to have a campus in the Town of Salina, but it closed in 2016.

The loan discharges clear a total of more than $500 million of debt across the country.

