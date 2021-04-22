Former James Square nursing home patients win $5.5 M settlement for mistreatment

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A $5.5 million class action lawsuit was won by residents of the former James Square nursing and rehabilitation center in Syracuse. This comes according to court documents obtained by NewsChannel 9.

The lawsuit itself goes back nearly four years, but was just approved in Onondaga County Supreme Court earlier in the day. The suit was brought against the prior owners for neglecting patients. Nearly all of the 532 patients invited to settle opted to do so back in 2018.

Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center had previously been investigated by the State Attorney General’s Office for care violations.