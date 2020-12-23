Former local town supervisor arrested after being on the run for 23 years

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A former Town of Mentz supervisor was arrested in Ohio on Sunday. He had been on the run for 23 years.

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Department says 71-year-old William Jones failed to show up in court back in 1997 for sentencing on a criminal sale of a firearm charge. Jones had previously served eight months of a one-year sentence at the Cayuga County Jail after being convicted in 1996 of a charge for official misconduct while he was town supervisor.

In 1997 he allegedly refused to surrender his pistol permit and eight handguns when a county court judge suspended his permit. Instead, the sheriff’s department says, he sold the guns. Jones was scheduled for sentencing on that charge when he disappeared.

Sunday, a police officer spotted Jones walking with a limp along a road in Waverly, Ohio. The officer took Jones to a hospital to be checked out and became concerned that Jones could not produce any form of ID. The officer was eventually able to get enough information to identify him and found that he was wanted in New York.

The Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office is arranging to have Jones returned to New York for sentencing.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9