ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A former court clerk of the Town of Marion was arrested for stealing thousands of dollars in court fines, fees, and surcharges, according to the New York State Comptroller’s Office.

Authorities said that an audit of the Town of Marion Court Fund found that court fees were not always being deposited. After an investigation, the Wayne County DA’s Office said that 67-year-old clerk Eileen Steurrys stole over $59,000 from 2016-2021, changed court records, and faked receipts to hide the crimes.

Investigators said that Steurrys, who worked in the position part-time, admitted to her crimes and that she edited and deleted records when she learned of the audit before immediately retiring as the clerk.

“The arrest of this individual sends a strong message that we will not tolerate dishonest actions by those who use their position at the expense of the public,” said NYSP Superintendent Steven Nigrelli.

Steurrys was charged with second-degree grand larceny, corrupting the government in the second-degree, first-degree tampering with public records, and official misconduct.

She was arraigned and is due back in court on March 22.