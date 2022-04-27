Rep. Katko and journalist Jonathan Capehart among the honorees as well, but will also serve as commencement speakers

(WSYR-TV) — Former NewsChannel 9 morning anchor Dan Cummings will be one of six recipients of an honorary doctorate from Le Moyne College in May.

Cummings, who retired from NewsChannel 9 in December, will be given a doctor of humane letters degree for his time at the desk at Channel 9 and his many charitable works in Central New York.

A native of Kings Ferry, N.Y., he spent 40 years in the news business and has been honored with many awards, including the Syracuse Press Club’s “Professional Standards” award twice and an Edward R. Murrow award in 2013.

Cummings will be joined in receiving an honorary doctorate by:

Dr. Indu Gupta, the Onondaga County Commissioner of Health (doctor of humane letters)

William Whitaker, founding president of the Washington Jesuit Academy in Washington, D.C. (doctor of humane letters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (doctor of laws)

Jonathan Capehart, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and Washington Post columnist

Representative John Katko (NY-24), who will retire this year after serving four terms in Congress

Katko and Capehart will also serve as co-commencement speakers during the undergraduate ceremony.

“We are proud to honor these two distinguished individuals, both of whom lead lives guided by an unwavering commitment to seek truth and serve the public interest through honest engagement and dialogue,” said Le Moyne President Linda LeMura in a press release. “While they have contrasting viewpoints on a range of challenging topics, they have always modeled respectful and open conversation, which is what we aim to foster at Le Moyne.”

Honorary degrees will be presented to Capehart, Katko, Cummings, Dr. Gupta and Whitaker at a special ceremony in the Grewen Auditorium on the Le Moyne campus on Saturday, May 21 at 10 a.m.

The 72nd Le Moyne College Commencement ceremonies will be held May 20-22. Sunday’s undergraduate ceremony will be held at the Expo Center at the New York State Fairgrounds.