Former Nottingham running back Derrick Gore delivers message of perseverance at his old school

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Derrick Gore has played football for Nick Saban at the University of Alabama and has been on multiple NFL teams, but on Wednesday he returned to where it all began just 10 years ago: The Building Men Program at H.W. Smith Middle School.

“Sometimes I wish I had guys to look up to when I was younger, coming up,” former Nottingham running back Derrick Gore said. “So, I’m definitely just trying to be a positive role model to the kids.”

Gore saw a reflection of himself in the students he was talking to on Wednesday, and his message was simple.

“Do whatever it takes,” Gore said. “Sometimes it takes the high road to get to wherever you need to be at, but just never give up.”

The former Nottingham star embodies the message of never giving up.

After Nottingham, Gore played football at Milford Academy, and then went to community college in Kansas. He was injured for his entire freshman season, but never stopped working and earned a walk on spot at the University of Alabama before eventually making it to the NFL.

Cameron Smith, an 8th grader at H.W. Smith Middle School, said, “It’s inspiring because sometimes people doubt us and say, ‘you can’t make it from here,’ but knowing that people already did, gives you more hope that you can make it.”

“It shows me what I have to do, to do what I want to do in life,” H.W. Smith 8th grader Remir Ratchford said.

The message that Gore was trying to send to the students, is needed more today, than ever before.

“I think nowadays our kids are so distracted with social media, with things that are going on, that they lose the focus of working hard, staying focused at school, so they have opportunities available to them when they get out of school,” Building Men Program Coordinator Joe Horan said.

Gore is currently a free agent in the NFL, so he will have to use his own advice, as he strives to make an NFL roster for next season. Gore will have a bunch of new fans cheering him on, as he chases his dreams.

