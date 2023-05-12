MATTYDALE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Troy Waffner, the former director of the New York State Fair, has taken a new job. He was named CEO of the CNYSPCA.

He served as Acting Director of the State Fair beginning in 2014, and was given the full promotion by Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2018.

Waffner led the Fair through significant renovations, including the demolition of the Grand Stand and construction of the Expo Center.

The Fair was cancelled during the 2020 pandemic, but Waffner mobilized his staff to host a COVID-19 vaccination center. In terms of the total number of vaccines given statewide, the State Fair operation was second only to the Javits Center in New York City.

In May of 2022, NewsChannel 9 was first to report Waffner’s unexplained absence from the State Fair planning. His replacement, again first reported by NewsChannel9, was named the following day.

At the time, Waffner was given a new role with the State’s Department of Agriculture and Markets, which manages the State Fair, coordinating county fairs.

In a statement to NewsChannel 9, Waffner writes: “I am excited to work with the CNY SPCA – it’s an organization that was founded 130 years ago and is dedicated to rescuing animals, investigating animal cruelty and adopting animals into loving homes. Along with its outstanding staff we are going to continue growing the SPCA, improving and expanding its facility and living up to its mission of speaking for those who cannot speak for themselves. Also, my dog, Pandora and cat, Black Kitty, fully approved of the decision.”