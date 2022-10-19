ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Oneida City Chamberlain Nancy Andrews was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 from the city over the past 14 years, according to New York State Police, State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, and Madison County District Attorney William G. Gabor.

77-year-old Nancy Andrews is charged with allegedly stealing $78,881.55 in tax, water, and sewer payments that were made in cash between 2012 and 2020. Andrews covered up the thefts by applying one property owner’s payment to another.

According to the NYS Office of Comptroller, Andrews used the funds on items such as social outings with friends and pull-tab games at the American Legion Hall in Oneida.

Andrews charges include:

Grand Larceny

Corrupting the Government

Falsifying Business Records

Tampering with Public Records

Andrews was arraigned in Oneida City Court and is due back on November 10.

“For over a decade, Andrews allegedly betrayed her office and the trust of her community to fund her social life and gamble with public money,” State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said. “This was a blatant abuse of her office and an affront to Oneida taxpayers. I thank my investigators, District Attorney Gabor, and the New York State Police for their work in uncovering this theft.”

Andrews served at the City of Oneida’s Chamberlain from 1998 until 2021, which was when her term expired.

“The District Attorney’s Office is grateful for the outstanding and detailed investigation conducted by the New York State Police and the Investigations Division of the Office of the New York State Comptroller,” Madison County District Attorney William Gabor said. “As is always the case, the District Attorney’s Office will aggressively prosecute this case involving an alleged violation of public trust by an elected official. Public officials are rightly held to a higher standard and there must be a higher level of accountability for any proven act of stealing from taxpayers.”