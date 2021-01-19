Former Onondaga Co. Court judge talks about former friendship with Joe Biden

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The President-elect has strong ties to Syracuse.

Joe Biden was a law student at Syracuse University and lived in the Strathmore neighborhood. Former Onondaga County Court Judge Joe Fahey was an aspiring law student and was Biden’s neighbor 50 years ago.

Fahey sat down with NewsChannel 9 to talk about his old friend from next door.

Anytime the Biden name comes up, we talk about how he was my neighbor in law school and what a nice, great guy he is. Former Onondaga Co. Court Judge Joe Fahey

Fahey speaks fondly of Biden. Their friendship began back in the 1960s when Fahey was heading into his freshman year at Onondaga Community College and Biden was entering his final year at the SU School of Law. The two would talk often.

“As he got to know all the guys in the neighborhood, he’d play stick ball and basketball with us,” Fahey said.

Fahey and Biden both would go on to their respected careers. The two haven’t been in the same place since Biden spoke at Fahey’s Law School commencement 45 years ago.

But, during one of his trips to Syracuse, Biden met Fahey’s sister and took a photo.

“She was also a big Biden fan and when he came back for a visit in Syracuse in 2010, everyone anticipated he would stop by the old neighborhood and he did. And she was there with my nephews, so this picture was taken by one of the neighbors,” Fahey said.

Fahey believes the future of our country is in good hands with the man he used to shoot hoops with.

He’s exactly what the United States needs in this particular moment. FORMER ONONDAGA CO. COURT JUDGE JOE FAHEY

Fahey also said that, while Biden was living in Strathmore, he had a dog named Senator. A sign of things to come for the law student.