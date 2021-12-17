Former Oswego DPW Commissioner arrested for Class A Misdemeanors during Oswego’s “Creepy Crawl” event

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A former Oswego DPW Commissioner was recently arrested following investigations of an assault that took place during the City of Oswego’s “Creepy Crawl” Halloween event earlier this year.

Oswego Police say Thomas Kells, age 51, of Scriba, NY, was arrested for Assault in the 3rd Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a child, Class A Misdemeanors.

Initially, it was thought that several juveniles were disrupting the event. Later, police determined that a 13-year-old was struck in the face and sustained a bloody nose while being escorted from the event, police say.

Multiple witness interviews and a thorough review of surveillance video determined that an adult struck the teen as he was being escorted out of the event police report.

Kells was processed and released with an appearance ticket returnable to the City of Oswego Court on January 6, 2022, at 9:30 am, according to Oswego Police.

