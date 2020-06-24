Former Oswego Mayor Bill Cahill dies

Posted:

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Oswego Mayor William Cahill, Jr. has died, according to a statement from current Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.

Mayor Billy Barlow released this statement about his passing:

“Although former Mayor William “Bill” S. Cahill, Jr certainly left his mark on our community in countless ways including the construction of the west linear Riverwalk and the completion of Wright’s Landing Marina, he will be most remembered for being a genuine, hardworking and an absolute gentleman.  Oswego is a better place because of Mayor Bill Cahill and he will be greatly missed.  Our condolences go to his lovely wife Ann and the entire Cahill family.

Mayor Billy Barlow

Bill Cahill served as Mayor of Oswego from 1980 to 1987.

