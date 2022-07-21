(WSYR-TV) — Frederick J. Haresign, a 63-year-old man from Oswego, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 20 years of supervised release for possession of child pornography.

Haresign was a former school bus driver and admitted that he gave a minor who rode his bus nicotine and other gifts in exchange for sexually explicit pictures and videos in 2017. Haresign said that he kept those images so he could view them.

Haresign will also have to register as a sex offender after his release from prison.

The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the New York State Police: Fulton Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and Troop D Computer Crimes United. Haresign was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael D. Gadarian and coordinated with the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office as part of Project Safe Childhood.