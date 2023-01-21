SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Co-Owner/Co-Founder of SYR Clothing Co. and former Syracuse City School District Teacher, Taylor Sourwine, created and developed winter beanie hats to fundraise in remembrance of her former third grade student, Brexialee Torres-Ortiz.

Courtesy of Syracuse Clothing Co.

Sourwine had taught Brexi at Seymour-Dual Language Academy.

“She remembers how great of a kid Brexi was and how talented she was. Knowing how sweet hearted she was, Taylor thinks Brexi would want everyone to stay warm with a winter hat which drove the decision to feature this cuffed beanie in her honor,” said SYR Clothing Co.

Taylor says Brexi was a true-angel of Syracuse.

The SYR Clothing Co. will be donating 100% of the profits made from the beanie sale to the Torres-Ortiz family. This initiative aligns with the mission of the clothing company of giving back to the Central New York community according to SYR Clothing Co.

To purchase a beanie, you can visit their website.