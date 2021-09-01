Former Solvay Bank employee arrested for stealing almost $45k from customer accounts, police say

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –A former employee of Solvay Bank is accused of stealing nearly $45,000 from customer’s accounts.

State police arrested 29 year-old Elijah Green of Clay. Troopers say Green used his knowledge of policies and procedures to access accounts and take people’s money. All of those affected have been contacted. He has been charged with Grand Larceny.

Green was employed by Solvay Bank from July 2019 to July 2021.

Our original story erroneously said that Mr. Green was an employee of NBT Bank. That was incorrect, we apologize for any inconvenience.