Former stray, young cat ready and waiting for his forever family: Petsavers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to socially distance from our adoptable pals at local animal shelters, but that doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten our furry friends!

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Duncan from the CNY Cat Coalition in Syracuse.

Duncan is about 10-months old. He’s a shorthair, tabby cat who was found as a stray.

He was fed by a woman for months before he was rescued.

Duncan’s very well-tempered and loves human affection and attention. However, the shelter says he still is kitten-like and has a lot of energy to burn.







Photos: Petfinder

Duncan’s has been neutered, vaccinations are up to date and is negative for feline aids, leukemia and heartworm disease and has been thoroughly dewormed, according to the shelter.

CNY Cat Coalition says he may be fine in a home with other cats and dogs with slow introductions but they expect he’d do great in a home with children.



Duncan is all ready to go and excited to start a new wonderful chapter of his life.

If you’re interested in making Duncan a member of your forever family, click here to apply. Indicate you saw Duncan on Petfinder.

For more information about the CNY Cat Coalition, click here.