Former SU basketball player hosts Thanksgiving food giveaway

(WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse University basketball player Eric Devendorf gave back to the community on Tuesday with a Thanksgiving food giveaway.

The first 400 families who signed up got a free Thanksgiving dinner. The event was done through a contactless drive-thru due to the pandemic.

Devendorf said it is just one way of trying to help out those who need it most this holiday season.

I think after three to four days it filled up and just trying to help man and obviously during this time people need it more than ever and we’re just trying to do our best and help out you know our community. Eric Devendorf

All 400 of those spots were filled and every single dinner was handed out.