Former SU basketball player partners with local church to giveaway nearly 500 hats, gloves and scarves Sunday afternoon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thanks to a former Syracuse University basketball player, more than 400 hats, gloves and scarves are being given away on Sunday at the Well of Hope Church located at 1640 South Ave.

Former SU basketball player Eric Devendorf organized the giveaway, and it takes place from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The giveaway is Devendorf’s latest effort to help the Syracuse community, as he also recently established a fund to help local small businesses. The small business fund has already raised nearly $50,000.