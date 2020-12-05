Former SU student arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting 2 students in August

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A former Syracuse University student was arrested Friday in Ohio, after an investigation led to the student being identified as a suspect in a sexual assault case from August.

According to Syracuse Police, the Syracuse University Department of Public Safety responded to a residence hall regarding an assault complaint on Saturday, August 29 at 10 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene they discovered 19-year-old Jacob Cohen, a student at Syracuse, with a cut above his left eye.

During an investigation, the Department of Public Safety learned Cohen suffered the cut during a physical altercation with another student, after the student learned Cohen had allegedly sexually assaulted two of his friends, who were also students at Syracuse.

As a result, a joint investigation began with several local law enforcement agencies. Throughout the investigation, several people were interviewed and physical evidence was collected which identified Cohen as a suspect in the sexual assault of two students.

Cohen is no longer a student at SU and was arrested Friday by the United States Marshalls Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team.

Cohen was charged with 1st degree rape, 2nd degree burglary, 1st degree attempted sexual assault and forcible touching.

Syracuse Police say Cohen will be brought to Syracuse for future legal proceedings.