Former SUNY chief of staff pleads guilty after lying on resume to get job

(WSYR-TV) — The former chief of staff at Upstate Medical University, Sergio Garcia, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to lying on his resume and getting a state job he most likely wouldn’t be qualified for.
The Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office said Garcia lied about his education and title as chief of staff at the state department, among other things.
Next month, a judge is scheduled to determine how much of the salary Garcia made from Upstate Medical he will have to pay back to the state.
He worked for Upstate Medical for parts of 2017 and 2018 at a salary of just over $300,000.
