Former SUNY Chief of Staff will pay nothing in restitution for false statements

(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 confirmed with the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office the former chief of staff at Upstate Medical University, Sergio Garcia, will not have to pay restitution for lying on his resume.

Back in September 2020, Garcia pled guilty to lying on his resume and, as a result, getting hired at a state job he most likely wasn’t qualified for. He was arrested in 2019 for making false statements about his qualifications and defrauding the government.

He worked for Upstate Medical for parts of 2017 and 2018 at a salary of just over $300,000. Ultimately, SUNY officials decided he did not have to pay restitution since he did perform work for the university.