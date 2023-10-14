SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Longtime State Assemblyman Michael Bragman died on Friday, a family spokesperson confirms to NewsChannel 9.

Bragman was 83 years old. The cause of death was not revealed.

The Syracuse-area Assemblyman served as a state lawmaker for 21 years. He became one of the most powerful lawmakers in New York, serving seven years at the Democratic Majority Leader.

While in the State Assembly, Bragman helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars in state funding for numerous projects in Onondaga County. The stadium at Cicero-North Syracuse High School is named after him.

Bragman lost his leadership position after working to build a coalition in a failed attempt take the speaker’s position from Sheldon Silver.

Before that, he served in the Onondaga County Legislature, including serving as chairman for two years.

Bragman’s son said: “He loved his community, and we would like to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at SUNY Upstate.”