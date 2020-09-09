Former Syracuse Development Center up for sale by the city

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The former Syracuse Developmental Center is up for sale by the City of Syracuse.

The city seized the property in August of 2019 after it had been destroyed and ripped apart by vandals.

Mayor Ben Walsh said the center is a critical piece of property for the city’s westside.

It’s not too often you can find a nearly 50 acre property with sweeping views of the city and we think that there’s real value there. Obviously the property deteriorated significantly since it went vacant and we felt that it was important in the interest of public safety to take it on back taxes a year ago and we feel good about the progress we’ve made. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh

There is no word yet by the city on an asking price.