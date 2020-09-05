SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse has put the former Syracuse Developmental Center up for sale.
Last August, the city seized the vacated property, which was a site for vandalism incidents.
Mayor Ben Walsh said the city has spent around $50,000 alone in securing the site.
It owes more than $887,000 in back taxes and fees dating back to 2015.
No word on an asking price just yet.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Former Syracuse Developmental Center up for sale
- Multiple fire departments battle garage fire in Solvay
- WATCH: Labor Day weekend here and features a warming trend
- NYSPHSAA: ‘High-risk’ sports still practice only; fall season must be done by Dec. 31
- Cornell student organization doing everything they can to keep campus open
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App