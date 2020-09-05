SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse has put the former Syracuse Developmental Center up for sale.

Last August, the city seized the vacated property, which was a site for vandalism incidents.

Mayor Ben Walsh said the city has spent around $50,000 alone in securing the site.

It owes more than $887,000 in back taxes and fees dating back to 2015.

No word on an asking price just yet.