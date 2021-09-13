Former Syracuse lacrosse player, Chase Scanlan, arrested for DWI

IRVING, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former SU lacrosse player Chase Scanlan was charged with a DWI on Sunday just before 3 a.m., according to a police report.

A deputy of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Routes 5 and 20 in Irving for an observed infraction, the report said.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Scanlan and after a check of his driving record, it was revealed he was operating with a suspended license and later determined he was driving while intoxicated, according to the report.

Scanlan was arrested and transported to the Sheriff’s Office Hanover Substation and charged with DWI, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the First Degree, and Speed in Zone.

Scanlan was later released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Hanover Court at a later date.