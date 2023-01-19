SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse Mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis was indicted Thursday, January 19, 2023, for bringing a loaded gun into Rochester’s Frederick Douglass International Airport last year.

According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Davis was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a firearm, rifle or shotgun in a sensitive location

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree

Davis was detained without incident back in September 2022 after he brought the gun into the airport.

According to TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein, Davis claimed he had forgotten he had the gun with him during the incident.