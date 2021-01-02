Former Syracuse Police Chief Gary Miguel dies

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to a Syracuse Police spokesman, former Police Chief Gary Miguel has died after a long battle with cancer.

Miguel served on the Syracuse Police Department for 36 years before retiring in 2009. Former Syracuse Mayor Matt Driscoll appointed him chief in 2001.

That is a role that he would serve in for nearly five years.

Miguel was 69 years old.

