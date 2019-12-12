Former Syracuse principal arrested on child pornography charges

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Retired Syracuse principal, Frank Richard Beyer Jr., known as Rick Beyer, has been arrested in Broward County, Florida, accused of possessing child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by NewsChannel 9, Beyer was arrested at his apartment in Fort Lauderdale in November.

In April 2019, FBI investigators say they were contacted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which received a tip from Google, saying a user, later identified as Beyer, had uploaded child pornography into their Gmail account.

Investigators say Beyer had also used a DropBox account and a cloud storage platform to upload child pornography.

According to court documents, Beyer used several devices, including a laptop and iPad, to access the images.

The Syracuse City School district tells NewsChannel 9 it is aware of Beyer’s recent arrest and confirms that Beyer worked for the Syracuse City School District from 1967 until 2002, when he retired. He served as a teacher and administrator during his time in the district.

According to the St. Lawrence University website, Beyer is a 1966 graduate, and a leader of the alumni council. He is credited with dedicating his career to advocating for LGBTQ rights and equality and for inclusion of underrepresented groups. He was also named a National Role Model by Minority Access in 2018.

After appearing in U.S. Federal Court in Florida, Beyer was released on $100,000 bail.

The Syracuse Police Department has asked that if you have any information pertaining to Beyer or his time in the Syracuse City School District to please call them at 315-442-5222.

