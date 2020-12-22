Former Syracuse University basketball star creates GoFundMe for small businesses

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Small businesses have been slammed during this pandemic — at times blocked from doing business. A former Syracuse Orange basketball player is now looking for the public’s help to keep these businesses in the game.

50k is the new goal! Cuse has come together and really showed up! Almost at 28k in less than 4 days! We have some exciting news later on as well I will share! Please keep sharing this link! Your help goes a long way! @BarstoolCuse @BrandonSteiner https://t.co/rf0SiRmr3d https://t.co/QQWXMr1sTu — Eric Devendorf (@ED23HOOPS) December 21, 2020

This isn’t the first time Eric Devendorf has stepped up for the city he loves.

“With the situation going on, it’s hard for everybody, and it’s especially hard for small businesses, closing, opening up, closing… and you never really know what’s going to happen,” said Devendorf.

It was only three days ago when Devendorf decided to set up a GoFundMe to support struggling small businesses. He wanted to raise $25,000 for five small businesses. But, with donations piling it, that goal was shattered in only two days!

We reached it pretty quickly… I mean, I don’t want to say I’m surprised, but I didn’t think it would be that fast, the 25,000… So, since we got there so fast, we want to try to keep it going and raise as much money as we can. Eric Devendorf

When asked what this says about the Syracuse community, Devendorf responded:

“It just goes to show what type of community Syracuse is. We support one another. We support small businesses and when somebody is hurting, we’re all hurting.”

With the GoFundMe being shared across the country, and some help from other Orange alumnus, donations continue to pile in. Now, the new goal is $50,000.

“This community is so supportive because we love each other and love our neighbors,” said Gerry McNamara.

@Coach_McNamara says we are going to hit our goal of 25K but let’s keep it rolling and raise even more money for our small businesses! My brother is on board and we are ready to keep this thing going to help out our community! @Cuse_MBB #sharethelink https://t.co/rf0SiRmr3d pic.twitter.com/L6i07D1Evj — Eric Devendorf (@ED23HOOPS) December 21, 2020

Devendorf also said that Jim and Julie Boeheim are part of the initiative.

The real success is when you’re able to help other people. I have everything I need. I mean, I’m not rich or a multimillionaire, but I have everything I need. I’m comfortable. I got a house, a bed, food, I can do what I got to do. So, the biggest thing for me is that I want to try to spread the word and help people out. Eric Devendorf

So how will Devendorf pick which small businesses receive the help?

So, once we raise the money, we’ll put out some guidelines and some things we want the small businesses to still have… We want to make sure they’re still paying their employees and, you know, probably write a letter to tell us why they deserve it and why they need the money. Eric Devendorf

The hope is to have $50,000 to spread to 10 businesses. As of Monday night, the GoFundMe had raised a little over $28,000.