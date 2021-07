CANADA (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse Cross Country and Track and Field runner Justyn Knight announced on Twitter Saturday that he will represent Team Canada at the Tokyo Olympics.

Knight shared in a tweet, “It’s official, I have been selected to represent Team Canada at the Olympics this summer.”

He will compete in the 5,000 meter event with the first round on Tuesday, August 3.

Knight won the NCAA Cross Country Championship in 2017 and was the NCAA Champion in 2018 for the Indoor 5000 meters.