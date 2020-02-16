Former Syracuse University volleyball star, daughter, two others killed in Missouri crash

LAKE ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI (KTVI-TV & WSYR-TV) – Former Syracuse University volleyball star Carrie Urton McCaw has died following a serious car crash in Missouri.

The crash on Interstate 64 near St. Louis happened Friday just before 10:40 a.m. McCaw’s 12-year-old daughter and two others were also killed.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol, McCaw was traveling to a club volleyball tournament across the state in Kansas City when a car crossed over a median and into oncoming traffic.

“At this point in time, we’re not sure what caused the driver to lose control of his pickup truck,” said Missouri State Trooper Dallas Thompson. “Our hearts and prayers will go out to all the families of anyone involved in this crash.”

Carrie Urton McCaw, a native of Louisville, Kentucky graduated from The Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University in 1998.

In a statement Saturday, Syracuse University acknowledged McCaw’s many accomplishments as a volleyball player. McCaw set the Syracuse record for matches played in a season and is second in career matches played. She ranks third on the Syracuse all-time assists record and is ninth in career digs.

McCaw is survived by her husband, David and three children.

