TOWN OF THROOP, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A former Town Supervisor for a town in Cayuga County pled guilty on Thursday, Jan. 11, to stealing $11,000 over two years from the town.

Willian Tarby, the former Town of Throop Town Supervisor of 15 years admitted as part of his guilty plea that from January 2017 to December 2019 he used various methods to pocket funds from the town’s finances.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli today, Jan. 11, announced that Tarby pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree and Official Misconduct.

“Elected officials who use their authority to enrich themselves are not only violating the law, they’re violating the basic trust that New Yorkers put in them,” said Attorney General James. “William Tarby stole from the people he was elected to serve, and today we are making him pay. I want to thank Comptroller DiNapoli and our partners in law enforcement for their diligent work to hold Mr. Tarby accountable.”

As part of his plea agreement, Tarby will be ordered to pay full restitution and be barred from seeking public office again.

“William Tarby exploited his position with the town to pay off personal debts and make home improvements,” said State Comptroller DiNapoli. “Thanks to the work of my office, his crimes were uncovered, and he is being held accountable. I’d like to thank Attorney General James and the New York State Police for their work in partnering with us to bring him to justice.”

Tarby was the Throop Town Supervisor from 2004 to 2019. It wasn’t until a year later in 2020 that the Office of the State Comptroller (OSC) commenced an audit of the town and found financial irregularities.

According to OAG, a subsequent OSC investigation found that from January 2017 to December 2019, Tarby pocketed nearly $11,000 from the town.

Investigators say Tarby did this by making unauthorized cash withdrawals from town bank accounts. He would then take cash back on checks made out to the town and kept for himself cash paid to the town for scrap metal, fines, and the sale of equipment, among other things.

“As supervisor, Tarby controlled all aspects of the town’s finances and therefore was able to conceal his theft from the town board. He was the only town employee with access to certain town accounts and was the only town employee who made cash withdrawals from those accounts,” stated the OAG.

OSC then referred the case to the OAG for criminal prosecution following their audit and investigation.

Tarby pleaded guilty in Cayuga County Court on Thursday before Cayuga County Court Judge Thomas G. Leone, to Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (a class E Felony) and Official Misconduct (a class A misdemeanor).

According to the OAG, the matter was handled by Assistant Attorney General Mary Gorman of the Public Integrity Bureau, under the supervision of Public Integrity Bureau Chief Gerard Murphy and Deputy Bureau Chief Kiran Heer, with assistance from Legal Support Analyst Joseph Conniff.

Detective Supervisor Peter Fitzgerald and Detective David Buske of the Major Investigations Unit also assisted with the matter.

Chief Investigator Oliver Pu-Folkes leads the Investigations Bureau. The Investigations Bureau and the Public Integrity Bureau are part of the Division for Criminal Justice, which is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General José Maldonado and overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.

The Comptroller’s examination was handled by his Division of Investigations and Division of Local Government and School Accountability.