Former track coach sentenced to 15 years for sexual exploitation of a child

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — A Geddes man will spend 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting a child.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Syracuse said Martin Nicholson, 32, admitted he threatened to end a relationship he was having with a minor if that minor did not produce and provide him with sexually explicit images of another minor child under the age of 14.

Prosecutors say Nicholson then shared the images online.

Nicholson previously coached at Westhill, Bishop Ludden and Jordan-Elbridge.

He plead guilty in October of 2019 to the crime of willfully causing the sexual exploitation of a child.

